BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak has forced restaurants to move to a drive-thru and curbside pickup only as Americans begin social distancing.
People of Alabama can also look forward to picking up their favorite drink from restaurants and bars, according to the Alabama ABC Board. Tuesday evening, the board approved a ruling that states restaurants and bars can temporarily sell alcohol to-go with curbside pickup only.
This motion comes after many bars and restaurants have moved to a curbside model for public safety.
- Major retail stores closing, adjusting hours amid coronavirus outbreak
- ‘It’s not going to be funny anymore’: Ohio COVID-19 patient urges people to take it seriously
- Trump mulls sending all who cross border illegally to Mexico
- Alabama ABC Board approves ‘to-go’ alcohol from bars and restaurants
- Facebook ‘bug’ sends some users notification that legitimate news content they shared is spam