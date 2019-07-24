Airport stores soaring

When it comes to shopping, malls are struggling, but airport stores are soaring.

Big brands are opting to invest in airports, hoping travelers will give in to impulse buys.

Research firm NPD Group found on average, travelers have nearly an hour of free time in an airport before their flight and that translates to about 30 minutes of shopping time.

Airport shoppers are attracted to unique or exclusive products.

They also tend to indulge in luxury goods. Duty-free stores also do well. And research experts predict the trend will continue as air travel increases.