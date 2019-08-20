Agreement reached for Tussey Mountain school resource officer

SAXTON, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tussey Mountain School District and the Saxton Police Department have come to an agreement about the school resource officer program.

The school board voted unanimously Monday night to keep the role in their schools and add more duties to the officer’s job description.

The program will be funded by the school district instead of using the grant from the state’s Department of Education, which they’ve done for the past three years.

The school district hopes the students will see the resource officer as a mentor, as well as a security figure.