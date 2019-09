(WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a lawsuit to block the merging of T-mobile and Sprint.

Shapiro is the 18th Attorney General to challenge the merger.

He says if the companies, which are the 3rd and 4th largest mobile wireless networks in the United States were to merge, it would limit access to affordable and reliable wireless service for many Pennsylvanians.

T-Mobile currently has more than 79 million subscribers, and Sprint has more than 54 million subscribers.