Ag Progress Days to cause traffic delays

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A heads up for drivers in Ferguson Township, Centre County as Ag Progress Days are set to begin tomorrow causing delays and road closures.

The three-day event will run through Thursday and West College Avenue, Pine Grove Road and West Whitehall Road will be extremely congested.

Drivers are being urged to use alternative routes.

Nixon Road will also be closed between West Whitehall Road and Pine Grove Road between 3 and 7 p.m. each day.

Access to the Pine Grove Mills Post Office will be limited to eastbound traffic between those times as well.

Drivers are also being reminded to be cautious of police officers helping to direct traffic on the roadways.