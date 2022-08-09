ROCK SPRINGS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Ag Progress Days are happening from August 9-11 in Rock Springs where almost 50,000 people will experience what’s new in agriculture education and innovation.

“We get to interact with people of all different walks of agriculture, whether it’s legislators, to farmers, to salesmen, to animal caretakers,” PA 4-H State Council Member Sarah Grace Ferber said.

Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences welcomed guests to what is known as Pennsylvania’s biggest outdoor agriculture show, held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center.

Almost 500 commercial and educational exhibits, guided research and conservation tours, workshops and presentations, machinery demonstrations, horse exhibitions, family activities and youth activities will be presented during the show dates.

What makes this festival special is that Ag Progress days is also “a showcase for what is new in agricultural technology,” Kirsten Dubbs from Penn State Extension said.

Some of the newest items at the show included a Volvo ECR25 Electric compact excavator, an L25 Electric compact wheel loader and a super long boom excavator. This new electric equipment is tailored to the agriculture industry and features zero emissions and low noise while in operation.

“This is a great way for people to really see what’s new and what’s innovative coming into the agricultural market,” Volvo Product Construction Manager Chris Connolly said.

Innovative technology that is assisting farmers with day-to-day tasks was on full display.

Magni Hussain, a 3rd-year Ph.D. Ag & Bio Engineering Student demonstrated his newest tool in the Penn State Ag Extension building. Hussain said the equipment “will detect green fruit, determine location such as the location of the green fruit as well its orientation, as well as make decisions on which green fruit to remove from the tree.”

Educational opportunities for Pennsylvania’s future farmers and agriculture industry leaders were also available.

“Chances are if there’s something that a youth has an interest in, chances are that there’s a project that we have that can fit them,” Environmental Science Student Sports and Camping Specialist Paul McFarland said.

Each day Ag Progress Days will begin at 9 a.m. but will end at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and then at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Admission to Ag Progress Days is also free.