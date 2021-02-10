Afternoon Weather Update Feb 10th, 2021

Tonight will be cloudy with periods of snow. A quick-moving system will bring snow to the region this evening and tonight. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, and Bedford counties. The snow will generally be light to moderate. The steadiest and heaviest snow will fall south of route 22. Generally, there will be 1-3 inches of snow south of I-80. There will be some heavier snow showers over the Laurel Highlands. That is where we could see 3-6 inches of snow. North of I-80 there will be a dusting to an inch. Some roads could be slick and snow-covered, especially for the southern counties. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

There will be a few leftover snow showers early Thursday morning. The day will remain cloudy and chilly. The highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. Thursday night there will be a few more snow showers that move in. The lows will be in the upper teens to the lower 20s.

Friday will start out mostly cloudy with a few leftover snow showers. The snow showers and clouds will quickly exit the region. Friday afternoon the clouds will break. The highs will be in the lower 30s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the teens.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cold. The highs will be in the mid 20s. Another round of snow showers will move in during the evening hours. Saturday night will be cloudy with periods of snow. The lows will be in the teens.

Sunday will be cloudy with snow showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and very cold. The lows will be in the lower teens to the single digits.