After court battles, construction continues on student housing development in Centre Co.

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Construction is currently underway on a student housing development after a a two-year court battle.

The Yards at Old State, a Toll Brothers’ project, is being erected near the intersection of Blue Course Drive and Whitehall Road in Ferguson Township, Centre County.

The court battle over development of the property involved the Nittany Valley Water Coalition, whose membership feels development plans pose risks to storm water management.

In 2017, some coalition members were evicted from the site after occupying it in protest for more than 100 days.

State courts have struck down coalition appeals, saying they weren’t timely. This ultimately allowed construction to continue.

“Building activities been pretty constant just about everyday out there. They’re moving dirt… starting to put buildings up, getting their infrastructure in place to service the development,” said David Pribulka, Ferguson Township Manager.

With development of the property, Toll Brothers’ is also building and funding a traffic light at the intersection of Blue Course Drive and Bristol Avenue.

“It’s always a value to the community when there’s a property owner or development proposal and dollars funneled for the community good,” Pribulka said.

The entrance to the development will double as an entrance to the Whitehall Road Regional Park… a 100 acre park that’s part of a $1 million township project.

Construction on the park will start next year.

The Yards at Old State will have more than 250 apartments, housing about 1,000 students.

It will feature a cafe, business, and fitness center. The first students could move into the complex by the summer of 2020.