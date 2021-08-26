Skip to content
Afghanistan
Afghanistan airport explosion: Several Marines killed in Kabul airport attack
LIVE: At least 12 US military members killed in 'complex attack' outside Kabul airport
Live
Blinken: At least 500 Americans need evacuation from Afghanistan
Video
Reps. Meijer, Moulton in hot water after secret Afghanistan trip
Video
Biden administration set on August 31 deadline to withdraw Americans, Afghan refugees
Video
More Afghanistan Headlines
Biden delivers remarks as Taliban says no extensions for US evacuations
Video
Austin seeks ‘creative’ ways to get Americans out of Kabul
What is Pentagon doing to get more people out of Afghanistan on time?
Video
US not meeting goal for evacuations from Afghanistan
Video
‘We will get you home’: Biden pledges help for Americans in Afghanistan
Video
Only 7K evacuated from Afghanistan this week, much lower than goal
Video
Gold Star family reacts to fall of Afghanistan
Video
‘All hands on deck’ to get American citizens out of Afghanistan
Video
US lawmakers criticize Biden as Congress members call for Afghanistan investigation
Video
Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal; Republicans call it a disaster
Video
Trending Stories
Afghanistan airport explosion: Several Marines killed in Kabul airport attack
Two charged in stealing over $9k from smoke shop in Blair County
Video
All central PA counties advised to wear masks as COVID transmission reaches “high” levels, CDC data shows
Video
Altoona Police adds six new officers to roster
Video
Teen taken to Altoona hospital after rollover crash in Clearfield County
