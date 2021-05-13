Adventures at Ohiopyle State Park

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Ohiopyle State Park is the largest state park in Pennsylvania and offers tons of family-friendly adventure, from hiking biking to white water rafting.

“Natural water slides that the travel channel has listed as one of the top ten water slides in the United States, our waterfalls are listed as some of the most beautiful on the east coast, and some of our scenic overlooks are stunning and unparalleled,” Ohiopyle State Park Operations Manager Kenneth Bisbee said.

One of the big draws to the park is the Great Allegheny Passage, this 150-mile rail trail passes right through the park and is a favorite among bicyclists.

“I’ve done this 3 times, this is my third time, and every time I come into this trail I come out a different person,” bicyclist from Baltimore, Ahmed Tarik said.

And his friends who are a little less experienced.

“We’re first-timers, we didn’t expect the rain, the hard work, we’ve gone on a number of bike trips in preparation for this, but I don’t think anything quite prepared us for it, but it’s been a beautiful journey so far,” bicyclist from Chicago, Daniel Nickson said.

Making a lifetime of memories… one mile a time.

“Between us, there is a bonding opportunity so the way we rotate we have conversations this whole dynamic with biking makes the experience so different,” bicyclist from Baltimore, Sulaiman Alnasser said.

More than 80 miles of trails weave through the park, taking hikers by incredible waterfalls, amongst towering trees, and a peninsula that’s recognized as a national natural landmark by the federal government.

“I’ve been out here a few times, I’m an avid hiker she’s an avid hiker, she’s looking for a new spot to go to,” visitor Emily Becker said.

If biking and hiking were not enough, Ohiopyle has world-class rafting along the Youghiogheny River, which features up to class five rapids.

“White water boating actually started at Ohiopyle State Park in the 1960s and it’s still one of the premier white water boating sites on the east coast till this day,” Nickson said.

Anika Aberegg would travel over the summer from Ohio to be a river guide and she’s back for a visit.

“Feels like going home that’s what it feels like and getting a good lesson for the day anything that I learned that mattered I learned on the river,” Aberegg said.

The park is more than 20 thousand acres, completely surrounding the town of Ohiopyle, making tourism a huge economic driver for local businesses.

“Spring through fall this park booms, a lot of people will just come here to see the scenic beauty that the park has to offer,” Ohiopyle Trading Post and River Tours Owner Joel Means said.

And Ohiopyle Trading Post and River Tours is ready to bring the tourists back in.

“We’re ready for Ohiopyle to rock and roll,” Means said.

Now you may be able to see why nature lovers and thrill-seekers travel from all around the world to this park and they’re expecting an even busier summer.