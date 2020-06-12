Additional travel restrictions at Allegheny Tunnel announced by the PA Turnpike

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is advising motorists to be prepared for possible overnight delays beginning June 15 as single-lane patterns and two-way traffic go into effect for the next eight months at the Allegheny Tunnel located at milepost 122 in Somerset County.

According to a release by the commission, crews will be putting a crossover pattern in place to divert traffic into one tunnel resulting in bi-directional traffic Monday through Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. each night in June.

The eastbound tunnel will be closed first, which means bi-directional traffic traveling in the westbound tunnel.

This overnight work is part of a two-year project needed to replace all lighting in both tunnels. The traffic restrictions needed as a result of this project should end in January of 2021 depending on the weather conditions.

No work will take place over the July 4th holiday and all restrictions will be lifted in anticipation of higher traffic volumes.

The commission is also advising motorists to stay alert when approaching and entering the tunnel as well as slowing down and keeping an adequate distance from the vehicle you are following.

To learn more about PA Turnpike conditions, visit https://www.paturnpike.com/webmap/PTCIE-2.aspx