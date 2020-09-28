Additional state forest roads opening for hunting, outdoor activities

A pair of buck white tail deer lock antlers at the edge of a woods in Zelienople, Pa., Friday, Oct. 2, 2015. The Pennsylvania archery season for hunting deer starts Oct.3, 2015. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced that new forest roads will open in 18 of the 20 state forest districts.

The Bureau of Forestry is opening over 525 miles of state forest roads that are normally open only for administrative use. They will be available to hunters, hikers, foliage viewers and others visiting the forest in the fall.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams said the improved accessibility coupled with the DCNR’s promotion of deer hunting benefits forest regeneration and the overall ecosystem.

Over 3,000 miles of state forest roadways will be open during Pennsylvania’s archery deer season from Oct. 3 – Nov. 14.

“Regardless of whether they seek deer, bear, turkey or small game, hunters in our state forests will find more than 90 percent of that land now is within one-half mile of an open road,” Dunn said.