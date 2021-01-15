Additional 1,000 PA National Guard members activated to support D.C.

The Dome of the Capitol Building is visible through razor wire installed on top of fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that an additional 1,000 PA National Guard members were activated today to travel to Washington D.C. to support the D.C. National Guard and D.C. civil authorities on Inauguration Day.

This comes roughly a week after 1,000 PA National Guard members were activated for the same purpose.