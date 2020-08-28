Adderall, marijuana found after vehicle search

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing drug charges after a search of his vehicle on Aug. 5 near the Logan Valley Mall.

Rasheed McCall, 28, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said they were driving through the parking lot of the Logan Valley Mall around 5 p.m. and observed a male that appeared to be slumped toward the steering wheel of a vehicle under the parking garage.

Police smelled burnt marijuana emitting from the car. McCall was advised to step out of the vehicle and police discovered 13.55 grams of marijuana, along with individually packaged Adderall and Clonazepam pills, according to the report.