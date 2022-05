(WTAJ) — 20 veteran owned and operated craft breweries from across Pennsylvania are producing a beer in support of their fellow servicemen and women.

This year’s beer is called “Adapt And Overcome: Danger Zone Pale Ale” and it’s being released on Memorial Day weekend at participating breweries. The beer will be made using ingredients from Pennsylvania veteran-owned and operated businesses.

To support the large amount of beer needed for this project, the beer was brewed at Chatty Monks Brewing in Reading and Stone Bridge Brewing in Johnstown.

Proceeds from the beer sales go directly to the Keystone Military Families organization. Founded in 2002, the organization was created to provide support for deployed troops and their loved ones.

It’ll be available at two local breweries including Olde Bedford Brewing in Bedford and Stone Bridge Brewing in Johnstown.

Here is the full list of participating breweries across Pennsylvania: