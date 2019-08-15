1 Confirmed dead; 3 injured including the suspect after active shooter in Hancock County.

(UPDATE 11:50 PM) Hancock County Sherrif’s Department confirms 1 female is dead.
The suspect was shot by police and was life-flighted to Pittsburgh.
(UPDATE 10:20 PM) Hancock County EMA says the situation is under control at this time, they’re working on a press release to send out.
(UPDATE 10:00 PM) An update from Hancock County Homeland Security & Emergency Management
(UPDATE 9:39 PM) East Liverpool City Hospital has confirmed one victim has arrived with a gunshot wound
NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Police are surrounding a house in the New Cumberland area near Oak Glen High School after reports of an active shooter.
Deputies tell 7News there are multiple units on scene.
Deputies also say the alleged shooter had allegedly threatened to shoot the Dollar General.
The store is being used as a staging area for police.
We have a crew headed to that area.
Stay with 7News for updates as this situation develops.