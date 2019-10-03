Active shooter drill to happen at Hollidaysburg High School

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg Area School District will be holding an active trainer shooting on Friday, October 4, 2019.

The training is so faculty and staff can be familiar with the sounds of actual gunfire. After most mass shootings, the sound of the gunfire is described as almost anything else from firecrackers to the sounds of someone slamming a locker or even a car backfiring.

Officials say students have a half-day on October 4.

Hollidaysburg Police will also be present during the training. No live ammunition will be used during the training as the instructors will fire blanks at the high school.

School officials say any questions or concerns can be directed to the Hollidaysburg High School at 814-695-4416.