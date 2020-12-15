Ace Hardware in Tyrone collecting donations for Central PA Humane Society

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ace Hardware in Tyrone is collecting donations for the Central PA Humane society.
The shelter is asking for items such as laundry detergent, paper towels, hand sanitizer, and large garbage bags. Those that donate at the Tyrone shop will be entered into a train set giveaway valued at $350.
Donations will be accepted until 7 p.m. on Dec. 23rd. You can drop off any items during business hours.
