Police: Accomplice in gun theft now behind bars

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of two women accused of helping an Altoona man steal guns and trade them for cash and drugs is now in jail.

Kristi Carroll, 23, of Altoona allegedly helped 31-year-old Cameron Mease and another woman steal and sell 18 guns that Mease took from an Altoona home. Mease was taken into custody in December.

Carroll helped contact people to trade the guns to and she also helped in the transactions, according to the charges. In all, Carroll is charged with 66 counts that include felony conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen property.

Mease, 31, was arrested in early December and allegedly confessed to stealing the guns in October after he found the keys to a gun safe at a home on the 1600 block of Second Avenue where he had been living. He waived his charges onto Blair County Court last month and remains in Blair County Prison to await trial.

Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones set bail for Carroll at $75,000 cash. She remains in jail with a preliminary hearing planned for February 3.