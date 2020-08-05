Accident in State College leaves one seriously injured

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash at the Route 322 Interchange on East College Avenue in State College has left one injured, according to State College Police Department.

Police said that this is a preliminary investigation and the crash is believed to be the result of a medical emergency.

According to police, a black SUV appeared to have crossed over East College Avenue from the Route 322 East off-ramp and went through a red light. The black SUV had a medical emergency and went into the path of a red SUV.

The driver of the black SUV was reportedly transported to Mount Nittany with serious injuries. The driver of the red SUV had minor injuries.

Eastbound traffic on College Avenue is detoured through Lemont. Police said that it may be closed for awhile.