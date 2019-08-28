Abuse victim shares story in hopes of saving other women

WARNING: Video contains graphic images.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss (WKRG) — Courtney Schouest’s injuries tell a tale of violent abuse. She has multiple broken bones in her face, a broken vertebra, loss of vision, and loss of hearing. Courtney says she was beaten for hours on Friday by her daughter’s father, Chase Tanner.

“He made me sit on my hands to where I couldn’t block my face. He kept telling me I was about to die. He was dragging me through the field by the hair on my head. He stripped my clothes off of me and beat me some more and bit me on my back,” said Courtney.

She managed to get away. Courtney pulled herself through a barbed-wire fence and ran to a nearby home for help. A couple took her in and called 911.

Tanner was on the run for three days before being taken into custody Monday afternoon. He’s charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.

Courtney is sharing her story in hopes she can save another woman. She is encouraging every person in a violent relationship to get out as soon as possible.

“If he tells you he’s going to kill you one day he will eventually try. Because I didn’t believe it either and I kept going back over and over and over. And he eventually did what everybody told me he was going to do,” said Courtney.

Now she’s left to heal, something that’s bound to be a lengthy process both physically and emotionally.