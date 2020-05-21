abc27 holds Coronavirus Town Hall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 held a virtual ‘Coronavirus Town Hall’ to address the latest in how the health crisis is being handled both statewide and nationally.

The town hall was hosted by Dennis Owens and featured U.S. Sen. Bob Casey; U.S. Rep. Scott Perry; state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine; state Emergency Management Director Randy Padfield; state Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak; state Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding; state DCED Secretary, Dennis Davin, and state Chamber of Commerce President Gene Barr.

Guests joined remotely and offered their views on the latest Covid-19 developments. They also fielded questions by Dennis and the public.

Watch the rest of the Town Hall below: