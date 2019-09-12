Abby’s Angels Dog Walk

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Abby’s Angels Animal Haven, in partnership with Craig’s Complete Canines, is holding their very first annual, one-mile dog walk on Saturday, September 14.

Bring your pup for a walk around Downtown Bedford. There will be goodie bags for each walker who registers. Dogs must be vaccinated, and be friendly with other animals and people to participate.

It’s a great way to meet some adoptable pets.

Registration starts at 9 a.m., and the walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bedford High School parking lot.

A $10 donation per walker is requested, or a $25 donation with a t-shirt included.

Abby’s Angels Animal Haven is a foster-based rescue located in Bedford, Somerset, and surrounding areas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss