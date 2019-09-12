Abby’s Angels Dog Walk

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Abby’s Angels Animal Haven, in partnership with Craig’s Complete Canines, is holding their very first annual, one-mile dog walk on Saturday, September 14.

Bring your pup for a walk around Downtown Bedford. There will be goodie bags for each walker who registers. Dogs must be vaccinated, and be friendly with other animals and people to participate.

It’s a great way to meet some adoptable pets.

Registration starts at 9 a.m., and the walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bedford High School parking lot.

A $10 donation per walker is requested, or a $25 donation with a t-shirt included.

Abby’s Angels Animal Haven is a foster-based rescue located in Bedford, Somerset, and surrounding areas.