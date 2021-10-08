AAUW State College kicks off 59th annual used book sale Saturday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Calling all book lovers! The American Association of University Women in State College have 150,000 books ready for purchase for their 59’th annual used book sale.

One of the largest in the country, the sale will run from Oct. 9-12, 9a.m.- 8p.m. daily at Penn State’s Snider Agricultural area.

Once inside the book paradise, folks will have the chance to browse 30 different categories including arts, biography, children, collectors, fiction, history, hobbies, humor and pop culture, literature, mystery, science and engineering, sports, travel and more.

Monday, Oct. 13, will be Half-Price Day, and Tuesday Oct. 14, is Bag Day, where a bag of books can be purchased for $8.

To support Penn State community’s health and safety, masks will be required inside the Ag Arena regardless of vaccination status. The building will also be limited to 450 people for safety regulations.

