AAA provide tips ahead of busy travel weekend

(WTAJ)- This weekend marks one of the biggest travel weekends of the year. AAA expects 43.6 million travelers to hit the road with their families.

This year is the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, just behind 2019. 91% of traveling will happen by car. Transportation by plane saw an increase of 164% compared to last year.

The busiest times for traveling is from Saturday from 11-1 PM and Monday from 4-5 PM. AAA recommends either leaving earlier from your destination or staying longer to beat the heavy commute. Travel restrictions may vary depending on the state; AAA recommends planning and looking at the states’ restrictions.

Based on CDC guidelines, traveling with wipes and hand sanitizer is strongly recommended. The AAA app allows travelers to find the cheapest gas prices, restaurants, and routes during their travels