AAA predicts surge in Memorial Day holiday travel

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTAJ) — AAA Travel expects a rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel for Memorial Day weekend later this month.

From May 27 to May 31, AAA predicts more than 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday, a significant increase from last year. Last year recorded the lowest amount of travelers since 2000 when AAA began monitoring travel seasons.

“As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine and consumer confidence grows, Americans are demonstrating a strong desire to travel this Memorial Day,” Senior Vice President of AAA Travel, Paula Twidale said, in a press release.