A unique way to pay tribute to your ‘ex’ this Valentines Day

PORT MATILDA, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ever consider paying tribute to an “ex” on Valentines Day? Perhaps doing something that shows exactly how you feel about them?

This year, Centre Wildlife Care is giving you the chance to do just that.

If you make a donation to a fund that go towards restoring local bat populations, you can name a meal worm after your “ex” which will be eaten by Betsy (a large brown bat) at Centre Wildlife Care.

If you donate more than $45 dollars, you’ll get a personalized video clip of Betsy eating the worm (labeled with a name of your choosing).

“Essentially people will be naming the meal worms after someone they don’t like and we will feed them to the bat,” said Robyn Graboski, Executive Director of Centre Wildlife Care.

This fundraiser was started by a Centre Wildlife Care volunteer, who personalizes each video.

Graboski says bats are needed in local ecosystems for pest control–which assists farmers.

Here is a link to donate and name a worm or worms.