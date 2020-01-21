A Somerset County cancer center will be closing its doors

SOMERSET, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute will be closing its doors on January 31.

According to U.P.M.C., the closing was originally scheduled for March, but the process was expedited and it’s now closing next Friday.

In a statement sent to WTAJ, Allegheny Health Network says the decision to close came after U.P.M.C. purchased the Somerset Hospital.

U.P.M.C. Somerset President, Andy Rush, says that most of the patients will be able to receive temporary care elsewhere.

“We are going to have temporary services in Johnstown at the J.P. Murtha Pavilion which is a U.P.M.C. Hillman site and we’re pleased that most of those patients have already transferred their care.”

He says they are also helping patients with getting to their appointments.

“We do have transportation available for those who do not have transportation which I think has been comforting to some of our patients where transportation may be a challenge.”

In the near future, U.P.M.C. is looking to add its own Hillman Cancer Center in Somerset.

“That’s what our patients need, we certainly don’t want them traveling long distances for this type of care,” says Rush.

Rush adds that they will be hiring some employees for their future cancer center and in the meantime, those hired will be training at the Hillman Cancer Center in Johnstown or out in Pittsburgh until the new facility opens up.

“Many of those employees live in our area and are loyal to the patients in our region so we’re pleased to provide them with jobs as a temporary basis and full-time basis going forward when we bring it back to Somerset.”

In the statement sent to WTAJ, Allegheny Health Network added that they will have some opportunities available for employees at other locations.