A Sixth-grader in El Paso starts #elpasoCHALLENGE

(WTAJ/CNN) — Two days after the shooting in El Paso, Texas, a sixth-grader in El Paso wants his community to smile again.

“Hash-Tag El Paso Challenge” started as a way to cope.

Ruben Martinez was devastated by the news of the shooting, and he asked his mother if there was a way for them to get groceries delivered to their home so they wouldn’t have to go to Walmart.

That’s when his mother suggested that they try to do something to show everybody that El Paso is still good.

“You can help someone in need when they’re feeling stressed out,” said Ruben Martinez.

“He wanted to take food to the first responders. So we did go to taco bell, and I let him buy some tacos for everyone. We went and delivered them,” said Rose Gandarilla: Rubens mother.

The El Paso challenge asks people to perform 22 acts of kindness in memory of the 22 lives lost

Ruben says people from as far as Germany have reached out saying they want to take part in the challenge.