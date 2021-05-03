A safe place for safe sales and exchanges in Johnstown

Johnstown, Pa – (WTAJ) Less than a month after a woman was stabbed to death inside a Johnstown area apartment, Johnstown Police this week unveiled a safe zone for people to meet up for internet sales or to exchange children for custody.

Officers said not only is the safe zone next to their police headquarters and that it is also covered 24 hours a day by their surveillance cameras.

Captain Michael Plunkard with Johnstown Police said, “So what this is designed for is to give people a safe location to come to and do those exchanges and not necessarily just buying stuff online also for people who may have child custody issues maybe they don’t get along and they need a safe place to do that exchange for the children.”

Police ask everyone to meet in a safe public place when buying things from someone that they don’t know or have never met.