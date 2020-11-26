A night of limited alcohol sales

HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — The governor’s order, banning the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants after 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve was expected to make a tough evening for a number of local establishments.

Bars and restaurants around Pennsylvania were worried about sales, including Rich Mcgarvey, Owner of McGarvey’s in Altoona. He was expecting the lack of alcohol sales to put a dent in business, but he was pleasantly surprised. McGarvey says “we haven’t taken the hint that we thought we would take because of the outpouring of support from the community. The people of Altoona have been great in supporting us, we really appreciate it.” McGarvey tells us that thanks to a circulating Facebook post, community members purchased take-out to help. He adds “We’re not going to do what we would normally do on a Wednesday before Thanksgiving but we are going to have a better than we thought the night.”

Meanwhile, beer distributors were expecting more sales because of the governor’s alcohol limitations. Places like Beer World Warehouse in Hollidaysburg say they had a sales spike around noon. Beer World Employee, Noah Murray says “we sold a lot before 5. Most people thought we were going to close before 5. It started to slow down after as people were assuming we weren’t open.”