A new kind of apple is coming to stores

Wa. (WTAJ) — There’s a new apple coming to stores but this one won’t make calls or connect you to the internet.

Today, the latest apple getting buzz is… Well… An apple.

The new variety is called the Cosmic Crisp because of its starburst like skin. It’s a cross between the popular Honeycrisp apple and Enterprise apple that is resistant to disease.

Developed by researchers at Washington State University, farmers say it stays fresh longer than other varieties.

Most of all, those farmers hope consumers think the taste is out of this world…

The New York Times described the apple as “dramatically dark, richly flavored and explosively crisp and juicy”, making it “the most promising and important apple of the future”.

The apple ripens at the same time as Red Delicious and is expected to replace a large part of the Red Delicious stocks. Cosmic Crisp will be available to consumers in 2019, after 20 years of development

The Cosmic Crisp won’t start hitting stores until December first.