A Mother’s Day to remember

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mothers Day 2020 is bringing families together in ways they’ve never imagined. This weekend familIES said happy Mothers Day with a honk and a wave.

Like lots of families, Sally and Tina couldn’t get too close to their mom on Mother’s Day because of the COVID-19 restrictions. Their mother, Jerry Stevens is 96 years old and stays at Elmcroft Senior Living in Altoona. Sally says”we knew that it would be tough for mom to understand totally why we weren’t coming in with her.”

This year the Elmcroft staff wanted to do something special for their residents who are mothers. Domenic Cecere, Marketing Director at Elmcroft says “we’re preparing a Mother’s Day parade for all the mothers here, our residents, so we’re going to be bringing them out that way they can kind of seem them from a distance and wave.”

They put chairs out for their residents and spread them 6 feet apart. The parade began at 2 p.m.

Tina says “we’re just thrilled that its a way that Elmcroft has helped us to be able to wave to mom and celebrate mom and .. a way to get her to be happy.”

Sally and Tina say this will definitely be a Mother’s Day they won’t forget.

And it’ll be a more special occasion when they’re finally able to hold their mom close again.

Happy Mothers Day!