Central Pa’s back to school reopening plans

(WTAJ) — After not being in the classroom for over five months, many students are returning to in-person instruction for the 2020-21 school year.

Districts are now sharing their COVID-19 health and safety reopening plans. Many districts are operating under a three-phase plan template created by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. These three phases are categorized into three colors: green, yellow and red.

The districts can move into different phases based on the respective phase of their county, or at the district’s discretion.

In many models, the yellow phase entails an in-person/remote hybrid and the red phase entails fully remote learning. Some districts are starting their school year with a hybrid model.

As of Aug. 17, face coverings are a requirement in schools for all students and staff.

Some districts will be doing temperature screenings before students and staff enter the building. Other districts are advising parents and guardians to perform daily temperature checks on their children before they leave for school. Depending on the district, a temperature of 100 or 100.4 degrees is the temperature that will send a student home.

In addition to these reopening plans, many districts are offering virtual options for students that do not feel comfortable returning for in-person instruction.

The school district plans are broken down by county below. Some districts represent students from multiple counties and will be repeated. These plans are fluid and can be changed if the DOH or PDE updates their guidelines. Please contact your school district administration to confirm their plans.

Bedford County

Bedford Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 20 . District plans to reopen under an alternative plan where 50% of students will attend school for one week while the other half use remote learning. These groups will swap places every week. In their reopening plan documents, the district stated that they do not believe mandating face coverings throughout the entire school day is feasible. The district also said that using face masks on a voluntary as-needed basis represents a better application of face masks. However, their statement is their position when masks are not mandated. Since masks are currently required by Gov. Wolf’s executive order, they are required by the district.



. District plans to reopen under an alternative plan where 50% of students will attend school for one week while the other half use remote learning. These groups will swap places every week. In their reopening plan documents, the district stated that they do not believe mandating face coverings throughout the entire school day is feasible. The district also said that using face masks on a voluntary as-needed basis represents a better application of face masks. However, their statement is their position when masks are not mandated. Since masks are currently required by Gov. Wolf’s executive order, they are required by the district. Bedford County Technical Center – FIRST DAY AUG. 20. A phased reopening plan has been proposed that will be presented to the Joint Operating Committee for their approval. Face coverings will be worn in communal areas such as hallways and restrooms and in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained.



A phased reopening plan has been proposed that will be presented to the Joint Operating Committee for their approval. Face coverings will be worn in communal areas such as hallways and restrooms and in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained. Chestnut Ridge School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 20 . The district plans to comply with all relevant regulations regarding face coverings through the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Activities will be held in larger areas such as the gym, auditorium and cafeteria to promote social distancing. Students and staff are encouraged to check their temperature at home before arriving at school if possible.



. The district plans to comply with all relevant regulations regarding face coverings through the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Activities will be held in larger areas such as the gym, auditorium and cafeteria to promote social distancing. Students and staff are encouraged to check their temperature at home before arriving at school if possible. Claysburg-Kimmel School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 26 . For in-person instruction, the district will be following state and local guidelines for face coverings. Staff members are required to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible.



. For in-person instruction, the district will be following state and local guidelines for face coverings. Staff members are required to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible. Everett Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 20 The district will be using an A/B schedule with 50% of students attending in person and the other half virtually, with each group alternating who would go in person each week. On Fridays, everyone is online and the school will go through deep cleaning.



The district will be using an A/B schedule with 50% of students attending in person and the other half virtually, with each group alternating who would go in person each week. On Fridays, everyone is online and the school will go through deep cleaning. Hope for Hyndman Charter School – FIRST DAY AUG. 18 A full reopening will be in place. Masks are optional for students and staff. Social distancing protocols are in place. If the district moves into the yellow phase, masks will be required and most students will eat breakfast and lunch in their classrooms.



A full reopening will be in place. Masks are optional for students and staff. Social distancing protocols are in place. If the district moves into the yellow phase, masks will be required and most students will eat breakfast and lunch in their classrooms. Northern Bedford County School District – FIRST DAY AUG 27. The district is utilizing a hybrid model with half of the students in person and the other half using remote learning. The groups will be alternating between in-person instruction and remote learning so that only half of the student body is in the building at one time. Several variations of this hybrid are being considered. Masks are required when social distancing is not possible.



The district is utilizing a hybrid model with half of the students in person and the other half using remote learning. The groups will be alternating between in-person instruction and remote learning so that only half of the student body is in the building at one time. Several variations of this hybrid are being considered. Masks are required when social distancing is not possible. Tussey Mountain School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 24. A full reopening will be in place. Face coverings are required. There is an option for students to do online learning within the district’s curriculum or go through the cyber academy for a more permanent option.

Blair County

Altoona Area School District – FIRST DAY SEPT. 8 FOR SECONDARY STUDENTS FIRST DAY SEPT. 9 FOR ELEMENTARY STUDENTS. The first day was pushed back by the school board after receiving new guidelines from the DOH and PDE. In the proposed reopening plan, students in grades K-5 will have in-person instruction five days a week while students in grades 6-12 will be fully virtual for the first marking period.



The first day was pushed back by the school board after receiving new guidelines from the DOH and PDE. In the proposed reopening plan, students in grades K-5 will have in-person instruction five days a week while students in grades 6-12 will be fully virtual for the first marking period. Bellwood-Antis School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 31. The first day was initially scheduled for Aug. 25. Teachers are still reporting for their first day on Aug. 19 as originally scheduled.



The first day was initially scheduled for Aug. 25. Teachers are still reporting for their first day on Aug. 19 as originally scheduled. Claysburg-Kimmel School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 26. Parents have the option to enroll their child in 100% in-person instruction, distanced learning or 100% remote learning through a third party cyber program. According to their reopening plan, students may be asked to wear masks and practice enhanced personal hygiene when maintaining social distancing is unrealistic.



Parents have the option to enroll their child in 100% in-person instruction, distanced learning or 100% remote learning through a third party cyber program. According to their reopening plan, students may be asked to wear masks and practice enhanced personal hygiene when maintaining social distancing is unrealistic. Hollidaysburg Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 26 . The district will be doing a full reopening. However, the district sent out a second reopening survey after receiving new guidance from the DOH and PDE. Staggered lunchtimes and alternative lunch locations will be in place to allow for social distancing. Face coverings will be worn by all students and staff when outside of the classroom. Face coverings may be removed in the classroom when social distancing is established. Temperature screenings should be conducted at home. For virtual options: if the student’s virtual placement will be short term (20 school days or less) then the student will follow their normal class schedule via Google Classrooms. If the student plans to stay in the virtual setting for longer than 20 school days, they will be enrolled in the Hollidaysburg Area Cyber Academy.



Elementary classrooms will be self-contained in grades K-4. Recess will be limited to one classroom at a time and shared playground equipment will be avoided unless cleaning can occur between use. A hybrid learning model could be implemented within the yellow phase and elementary non-core subjects such as art, music and P.E. would be conducted in a regular classroom. Face coverings are mandatory for students and staff and can be removed when a six-foot distance can be maintained. The district said that mask breaks will be encouraged throughout the day by creating opportunities for social distancing. Spring Cove School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 25 A total reopening for all students and staff. If the district needs to move to the yellow phase, there will be additional restrictions to group sizes and activities. The yellow phase may dictate a need to move to a hybrid model with groups alternating between in-person and virtual learning. Face coverings are required on school property.



A total reopening for all students and staff. If the district needs to move to the yellow phase, there will be additional restrictions to group sizes and activities. The yellow phase may dictate a need to move to a hybrid model with groups alternating between in-person and virtual learning. Face coverings are required on school property. Tyrone Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 25 FOR K-12, AUG 27 FOR PRE-K. The district has moved to a hybrid model of reopening after the DOH and PDE released new recommendations. Students in grades K-4 will attend in-person five days a while students in K4, and grades 5-12 will attend in person on an alternating schedule. The district said this model will be implemented for the first marking period and if circumstances allow for a full reopening before that, an appropriate notice will be given.



The district has moved to a hybrid model of reopening after the DOH and PDE released new recommendations. Students in grades K-4 will attend in-person five days a while students in K4, and grades 5-12 will attend in person on an alternating schedule. The district said this model will be implemented for the first marking period and if circumstances allow for a full reopening before that, an appropriate notice will be given. Williamsburg Community School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 24 A full reopening is scheduled under the green phase. The yellow phase has the possibility of moving to a hybrid model of students alternating between in-person instruction and virtual learning. Parents and guardians are required to perform symptom screenings and temperature checks at home before their students arrive at school every day. Students and staff will be wearing masks per CDC guidelines and when social distancing cannot be followed.

Cambria County

Blacklick Valley – FIRST DAY AUG. 27 . Face coverings are required underneath the mandates of the state and the federal government. Full remote learning alternatives are available under green and yellow phases. Learning spaces will be designed with social distancing in place to the maximum extent possible.



. Face coverings are required underneath the mandates of the state and the federal government. Full remote learning alternatives are available under green and yellow phases. Learning spaces will be designed with social distancing in place to the maximum extent possible. Cambria Heights – FIRST DAY SEPT. 8 . A full reopening was originally planned, but a hybrid model is now being put in place. Students will be placed into two different groups in alphabetical order and will attend in-person instruction two days a week. Each group will take turns attending in-person on Wednesdays. Remote learning will All students, staff and bus drivers will wear face coverings per state/federal mandates. Social distancing guidelines will be applied to the maximum extent possible. Alternative areas will be designated for overflow for lunch.



. A full reopening was originally planned, but a hybrid model is now being put in place. Students will be placed into two different groups in alphabetical order and will attend in-person instruction two days a week. Each group will take turns attending in-person on Wednesdays. Remote learning will All students, staff and bus drivers will wear face coverings per state/federal mandates. Social distancing guidelines will be applied to the maximum extent possible. Alternative areas will be designated for overflow for lunch. Central Cambria – FIRST DAY AUG. 31 . There are four different instructional options under the green phase: face to face instruction, virtual live stream instruction through Google Classroom, a hybrid option where students attend a face to face instruction two days a week and cyber school through the Central Cambria Cyber Academy. Symptom screening should be done by parents/guardians every morning before students come to school. Masks will be worn by students and staff if social distancing cannot be followed.



. There are four different instructional options under the green phase: face to face instruction, virtual live stream instruction through Google Classroom, a hybrid option where students attend a face to face instruction two days a week and cyber school through the Central Cambria Cyber Academy. Symptom screening should be done by parents/guardians every morning before students come to school. Masks will be worn by students and staff if social distancing cannot be followed. Conemaugh Valley – FIRST DAY AUG. 27. For the first nine weeks, students will attend school in-person Monday-Thursday. Fridays will be virtual and deep cleaning will occur at the school at that time. Face coverings are required when social distancing is not possible. Lunch periods are being adjusted to accommodate fewer students at one time and additional spaces will be used during the lunch period to ensure social distancing. All faculty, students and staff will have a temperature screening every morning upon entry to the school.



For the first nine weeks, students will attend school in-person Monday-Thursday. Fridays will be virtual and deep cleaning will occur at the school at that time. Face coverings are required when social distancing is not possible. Lunch periods are being adjusted to accommodate fewer students at one time and additional spaces will be used during the lunch period to ensure social distancing. All faculty, students and staff will have a temperature screening every morning upon entry to the school. Ferndale Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 26. Social distancing will be in place in learning spaces. The number of assemblies will be limited to avoid large gatherings. Face covering requirements will be implemented under the mandates of Gov. Wolf and the guidelines of Dr. Levine. There will be a limited amount of seating in the cafeteria with alternative spaces available. Students will undergo a temperature check before entering the building.



Social distancing will be in place in learning spaces. The number of assemblies will be limited to avoid large gatherings. Face covering requirements will be implemented under the mandates of Gov. Wolf and the guidelines of Dr. Levine. There will be a limited amount of seating in the cafeteria with alternative spaces available. Students will undergo a temperature check before entering the building. Forest Hills School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 26 . A few grade levels will be brought in per building to “practice what school looks like in a pandemic situation.” On Aug. 31, students will either attend classes Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, grouped based on where they live. Full-time in-person instruction for everyone will begin on Sept. 14 if the first two phases of the plan are successful. Temperature screenings will be done upon entry for students and staff. Wearing masks will be required for students and staff while in school and on the bus while school is in operation.



. A few grade levels will be brought in per building to “practice what school looks like in a pandemic situation.” On Aug. 31, students will either attend classes Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, grouped based on where they live. Full-time in-person instruction for everyone will begin on Sept. 14 if the first two phases of the plan are successful. Temperature screenings will be done upon entry for students and staff. Wearing masks will be required for students and staff while in school and on the bus while school is in operation. Glendale School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 26. Social distancing will be implemented to the maximum extent that is feasible and alternative instructional spaces will be used whenever possible. Foodservice lines for lunch will have plexiglass partitions installed. If the district moves into the yellow phase, students will receive a temperature check before entering the building. Students and staff may wear a mask if they choose to do so in the green phase and will be required to wear one in the yellow phase.



Social distancing will be implemented to the maximum extent that is feasible and alternative instructional spaces will be used whenever possible. Foodservice lines for lunch will have plexiglass partitions installed. If the district moves into the yellow phase, students will receive a temperature check before entering the building. Students and staff may wear a mask if they choose to do so in the green phase and will be required to wear one in the yellow phase. Greater Johnstown School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 27. Three options available under the green phase: traditional model, hybrid model and a completely virtual model. Under the hybrid model, students would attend in-person on specific days that would correlate with their grade level. This hybrid model would be implemented for everyone under the yellow phase.



Three options available under the green phase: traditional model, hybrid model and a completely virtual model. Under the hybrid model, students would attend in-person on specific days that would correlate with their grade level. This hybrid model would be implemented for everyone under the yellow phase. Northern Cambria School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 22. Face masks are required and two cloth masks will be provided to every student in grades 5-12. A face shield will be provided for the classroom for students K-4. Any parent can purchase their own face coverings that meet guidelines stated in the reopening plan. A face covering is not required in large classrooms with a space larger than eight feet between the instructor and students. All students and staff will have their temperature taken as they enter the building. Students will be given assigned seats in the cafeteria and no cash will be accepted through the lunch lines.



Elementary classrooms will be self-contained in grades K-4. Recess will be limited to one classroom at a time and shared playground equipment will be avoided unless cleaning can occur between use. A hybrid learning model could be implemented within the yellow phase and elementary non-core subjects such as art, music and P.E. would be conducted in a regular classroom. Face coverings are mandatory for students and staff and can be removed when a six-foot distance can be maintained. The district said that mask breaks will be encouraged throughout the day by creating opportunities for six-foot social distancing. Portage Area School District – FIRST DAY SEPT. 8. The first day was originally scheduled for Aug. 27 but was moved after the district is modifying their plan to a hybrid learning model after receiving more guidance from the DOH and PDE. Students in grades K-8 will attend school five days a week with a half-day on Wednesday, while students in grades 9-12 will attend school in-person two and a half days per week. The district said that more information is to come soon.



The first day was originally scheduled for Aug. 27 but was moved after the district is modifying their plan to a hybrid learning model after receiving more guidance from the DOH and PDE. Students in grades K-8 will attend school five days a week with a half-day on Wednesday, while students in grades 9-12 will attend school in-person two and a half days per week. The district said that more information is to come soon. Richland School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 26. Face coverings will be required for students, staff and visitors when social distancing is not a feasible option. Temperature checks will be done with a walk-through temperature scanner. The district will move to a hybrid model if they move into the yellow phase.



Face coverings will be required for students, staff and visitors when social distancing is not a feasible option. Temperature checks will be done with a walk-through temperature scanner. The district will move to a hybrid model if they move into the yellow phase. Westmont Hilltop School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 26. Students in grades 3-12 will be split up into two groups. One group will attend Monday and Tuesday and the other group will attend Thursday and Friday. All students will be learning virtually on Wednesdays. All students and staff are required to wear face coverings and the buildings will be limited to essential visitors only. Social distancing will be implemented when it is feasible.



Students in grades 3-12 will be split up into two groups. One group will attend Monday and Tuesday and the other group will attend Thursday and Friday. All students will be learning virtually on Wednesdays. All students and staff are required to wear face coverings and the buildings will be limited to essential visitors only. Social distancing will be implemented when it is feasible. Windber Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 26. Student desks and/or chairs will be spaced out in classrooms and clusters of small group instruction within a confined space will be minimized as much as possible. Classrooms will also be self-contained as much as possible. Daily temperature checks are to be completed at home. Face coverings are to be worn in accordance with CDC guidelines and in situations where social distancing is not possible.



Cameron County

Cameron County School District – FIRST DAY AUG 26 FOR GRADES 1-12. AUG. 28 FOR KINDERGARTEN. There are three different plans for the district, labeled A, B, and C. Plan A offers three learning choices: in-person, district-led remote learning or through a virtual academy (Waterfront Learning). Face coverings are required if a student chooses in-person instruction and social distancing will be in place to the best extent possible. Plan B would be in place if schools are required to limit the number of students in classrooms in order to maintain social distancing. incorporates a staggered in-person schedule, with two groups alternating what days they attend in person. Plan C involves students and staff working from home if school closure is mandated.

Centre County

Bald Eagle Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 25. Four options are available for students: full in-person instruction, a hybrid model, virtual learning with the district’s teachers or cyber school through the BEASD Cyber Academy. Face masks are required for students and staff when they are not six feet apart. Temperature screenings will be done on all students and staff at building entrances. Several locations including the gym and lobby will be utilized for lunch for the middle and high school students.



Four options are available for students: full in-person instruction, a hybrid model, virtual learning with the district’s teachers or cyber school through the BEASD Cyber Academy. Face masks are required for students and staff when they are not six feet apart. Temperature screenings will be done on all students and staff at building entrances. Several locations including the gym and lobby will be utilized for lunch for the middle and high school students. Bellefonte Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 25. Under the green phase, there are three options: full-time in-person education, hybrid learning model with some students learning remotely on specific days, and cyber education through Bellefonte eLearning Academy. Masks will be required for in-person education with the exception of eating and/or drinking. Teachers will regularly schedule mask breaks. Social distancing will be practiced when possible. Temperature checks are expected to be done by parents and guardians every day before the student leaves for school.



Under the green phase, there are three options: full-time in-person education, hybrid learning model with some students learning remotely on specific days, and cyber education through Bellefonte eLearning Academy. Masks will be required for in-person education with the exception of eating and/or drinking. Teachers will regularly schedule mask breaks. Social distancing will be practiced when possible. Temperature checks are expected to be done by parents and guardians every day before the student leaves for school. Keystone Central School District – Students in a grade level with an odd number and notified Kindergarten families will start school on Sept. 2. Students in a grade level with an even number and notified Kindergarten families will start school on Sept. 3. All students will report for in-person instruction together on Sept. 4. The district’s hybrid model is described as remote learning at school in a location that follows increased safety protocols and has limited transition or interaction with others, according to the district’s FAQ section. Students will have their temperatures checked before entering the building. The district will be following executive orders by the state and federal government for guidelines on face coverings and “may be required if the current order is still in effect in September.” Face coverings are highly recommended in areas where social distancing is difficult.



Penns Valley Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 25. In-person instruction will be in place with online alternatives through the district teachers or through PV Cyber Academy. Students are expected to wear masks in environments where social distancing cannot be applied. Playground equipment will not be used.



In-person instruction will be in place with online alternatives through the district teachers or through PV Cyber Academy. Students are expected to wear masks in environments where social distancing cannot be applied. Playground equipment will not be used. Philipsburg-Osceola School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 26. Masks are required based on guidelines by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the CDC. Temperatures will be screened before entering school. Under the green phase, all students will be in attendance daily. Under the yellow phase, 50% of the students will be in attendance daily while the other half does virtual learning. All students will do remote learning on Wednesdays while cleaning is done. Cleaning will also be done on Saturdays. Under the red phase, all students will do remote learning. For their exposure protocol, the building will be closed for one day as a deep cleaning and contact tracing goes underway and complete online instruction will be done during the closure period as needed. The district will be able to buy 40 to 50 laptops for students that are in need.



Masks are required based on guidelines by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the CDC. Temperatures will be screened before entering school. Under the green phase, all students will be in attendance daily. Under the yellow phase, 50% of the students will be in attendance daily while the other half does virtual learning. All students will do remote learning on Wednesdays while cleaning is done. Cleaning will also be done on Saturdays. Under the red phase, all students will do remote learning. For their exposure protocol, the building will be closed for one day as a deep cleaning and contact tracing goes underway and complete online instruction will be done during the closure period as needed. The district will be able to buy 40 to 50 laptops for students that are in need. State College Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 25 : In-school, virtual academy or remote learning are available options for elementary students. In-person, virtual academy or synchronous remote learning are available options for secondary students. Masks are required to be worn at all times by students, faculty and staff. Social distancing will be in place. For secondary students that choose the in-school option, they will attend school in-person every other day. These groups will be split by the alphabet. On the days that these students are not in-person, they will join their classes for live virtual instruction through a video meeting tool.



Clearfield County

Clearfield Area School District – FIRST DAY: AUG. 26 AND 27 (SEE BELOW) The beginning of the school year will have a modified start. Two groups will alternate what days they do in-person instruction. Group A will report to school on Aug. 26 and Aug. 28, Sept. 1 and Sept. 3. Students in Group B will report to school on Aug. 27 and 31, Sept. 2 and 4. The district’s original plan was to have all students return for in-person instruction after Labor Day, but new guidelines from the DOH and PDE have the district operating in this alternating hybrid model for a longer period of time than expected.

The beginning of the school year will have a modified start. Two groups will alternate what days they do in-person instruction. Group A will report to school on Aug. 26 and Aug. 28, Sept. 1 and Sept. 3. Students in Group B will report to school on Aug. 27 and 31, Sept. 2 and 4. The district’s original plan was to have all students return for in-person instruction after Labor Day, but new guidelines from the DOH and PDE have the district operating in this alternating hybrid model for a longer period of time than expected. Curwensville Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 27 The green phase involves a full reopening. The yellow phase will split up into two groups that will alternate in-person instruction throughout the week. Even in the yellow phase, kindergarten and first grade would show up for in-person every day. Masks are required and social distancing will be in place wherever possible.



The green phase involves a full reopening. The yellow phase will split up into two groups that will alternate in-person instruction throughout the week. Even in the yellow phase, kindergarten and first grade would show up for in-person every day. Masks are required and social distancing will be in place wherever possible. Dubois Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 24. Masks are required for staff and students while inside the school and while outside when social distancing is not feasible. Masks may be removed when engaged in activities or sitting at least six feet apart. Four options available: in-person instruction, distanced learning, a hybrid of the first two options or learning through the DASD Virtual Academy. In the situation of entering the yellow or red phase, students will be provided with a combination of in-person and online learning on a rotating schedule.



Social distancing will be implemented to the maximum extent that is feasible and alternative instructional spaces will be used whenever possible. Foodservice lines for lunch will have plexiglass partitions installed. If the district moves into the yellow phase, students will receive a temperature check before entering the building. Students and staff may wear a mask if they choose to do so in the green phase and will be required to wear one in the yellow phase. Harmony Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 27. Students and staff are to check their temperature every day before arriving at school. Students and staff are required to wear a face covering when social distancing cannot be followed. The district stated in their reopening plan that all students and staff will adhere to the mandate outlined by Gov. Wolf, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.



Students and staff are to check their temperature every day before arriving at school. Students and staff are required to wear a face covering when social distancing cannot be followed. The district stated in their reopening plan that all students and staff will adhere to the mandate outlined by Gov. Wolf, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Moshannon Valley School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 26. Students will wear masks during hallway changes and select classes that have necessary physical contact. All staff will be wearing face coverings. Students in the elementary school will remain in their classrooms and the teachers will rotate. They will also eat lunch in their classroom. High school students will eat lunch in the cafeteria and auditorium. Temperature checks will be done as students and staff enter the building.



Students will wear masks during hallway changes and select classes that have necessary physical contact. All staff will be wearing face coverings. Students in the elementary school will remain in their classrooms and the teachers will rotate. They will also eat lunch in their classroom. High school students will eat lunch in the cafeteria and auditorium. Temperature checks will be done as students and staff enter the building. West Branch Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 27. Temperature checks may be utilized for students and employees. Students and staff will wear a face covering as recommended by the CDC and state guidelines. Elementary and middle school students will stay with the same group of peers throughout the day. All students will wear masks when transitioning to other areas of the building. Larger areas in the high school such as the library, auditorium and cafeteria will be used for classes that do not permit social distancing.

Elk County

. A total reopening will be in place. Assemblies will not exceed a capacity of 250 people. The district will serve meals in classrooms or other large spaces as a substitution to the cafeteria if it is needed. In regard to face coverings, the district will “communicate with local and state authorities to determine mitigation levels in our community, reinforce and promote the use of face shields among all staff and provide a face shield to visiting adult,” according to their reopening document. All students are recommended to wear a face covering during the school day unless contraindicated by their physician. Johnsonburg Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 26. A total reopening is in place with three options for learning at the high school level: in-person, remote learning where students follow their daily schedule virtually or cyber schooling through the district-managed RAM Academy. Options at the elementary level include in-person instruction or virtual learning through RAM Academy. Face coverings are required throughout the day.

A total reopening is in place with three options for learning at the high school level: in-person, remote learning where students follow their daily schedule virtually or cyber schooling through the district-managed RAM Academy. Options at the elementary level include in-person instruction or virtual learning through RAM Academy. Face coverings are required throughout the day. Ridgway Area School District – FIRST DAY SEPT. 8. Three options for instruction are offered: In-person instruction, “R-Leaning” that would utilize synchronous and asynchronous virtual learning, and cyber schooling through Elker Academy. Face coverings must be worn until arrival to the classroom and may be removed if social distancing can be maintained or if plexiglass barriers are being used. The school board is voting to approve the plan sometime this week.

Huntingdon County

Huntingdon Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 27. Face coverings are required at all times except in the following situations when students are six feet apart: eating or drinking, seated at desks or assigned workspaces and while engaged in any other activity at least six feet apart (recess, face covering breaks, etc.) Full reopening at 100% capacity. Operating under the green phase with five days of instruction each week. Temperature checks will be done prior to entry.



Face coverings are required at all times except in the following situations when students are six feet apart: eating or drinking, seated at desks or assigned workspaces and while engaged in any other activity at least six feet apart (recess, face covering breaks, etc.) Full reopening at 100% capacity. Operating under the green phase with five days of instruction each week. Temperature checks will be done prior to entry. Juniata Valley School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 26 . A full reopening is planned. Students must wear a face covering in the hallways and in the classroom unless a distance of six feet can be maintained. Class sizes have been reduced to help with social distancing. All students must remain in their assigned area unless they are issued a pass from a teacher for academic purposes; the district states that only one student will be permitted out of the classroom at any time. If the district needs to move to a hybrid option, students will be placed into two separate alphabetical groups that will rotate on which days they attend in-person instruction. In this situation, all students would be doing remote learning on Wednesdays.



. A full reopening is planned. Students must wear a face covering in the hallways and in the classroom unless a distance of six feet can be maintained. Class sizes have been reduced to help with social distancing. All students must remain in their assigned area unless they are issued a pass from a teacher for academic purposes; the district states that only one student will be permitted out of the classroom at any time. If the district needs to move to a hybrid option, students will be placed into two separate alphabetical groups that will rotate on which days they attend in-person instruction. In this situation, all students would be doing remote learning on Wednesdays. Mount Union Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 26. The district will be enforcing Dr. Levine’s mandate to wear face coverings to the extent possible. Staff will be provided with clear face shields and masks will be available for those who report to school without one. A remote learning option will be available for all students. Elementary students will be with the same group all day and junior high students will be grouped with the same people as much as possible.



The district will be enforcing Dr. Levine’s mandate to wear face coverings to the extent possible. Staff will be provided with clear face shields and masks will be available for those who report to school without one. A remote learning option will be available for all students. Elementary students will be with the same group all day and junior high students will be grouped with the same people as much as possible. Southern Huntingdon County School District – ACT 80 DAY AUG. 26, FIRST DAY AUG. 27. A hybrid model at 50% capacity will be in place. A full reopening was originally scheduled but changed after new guidance was released by the DOH and PDE. Elementary school students will consume breakfast and lunch in their classrooms. Students and staff will have their temperature checked before entering the building. The district said that the new hybrid model provides enough distance to eliminate the need for face coverings in all elementary classrooms and most middle/high school classrooms. Face coverings will still be required in the hallways, busses and other areas where social distancing cannot be done.



A hybrid model at 50% capacity will be in place. A full reopening was originally scheduled but changed after new guidance was released by the DOH and PDE. Elementary school students will consume breakfast and lunch in their classrooms. Students and staff will have their temperature checked before entering the building. The district said that the new hybrid model provides enough distance to eliminate the need for face coverings in all elementary classrooms and most middle/high school classrooms. Face coverings will still be required in the hallways, busses and other areas where social distancing cannot be done. Tussey Mountain School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 24. A full reopening is scheduled and masks will be required. There is an option for students to do online learning with the same curriculum or go through the cyber academy for a more permanent option.



Jefferson County

. A total reopening will be in place. Assemblies will not exceed a capacity of 250 people. The district will serve meals in classrooms or other large spaces as a substitution to the cafeteria if it is needed. In regard to face coverings, the district will “communicate with local and state authorities to determine mitigation levels in our community, reinforce and promote the use of face shields among all staff and provide a face shield to visiting adult,” according to their reopening document. All students are recommended to wear a face covering during the school day unless contraindicated by their physician. Brookville Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 26. Temperature screenings are to be conducted by families before their children leave the house each day. While the district is under the “green” phase, students and staff will be highly encouraged, but not required, to wear face coverings while in the classroom. Students in grades 3-12 and staff will be required to wear facial coverings if the district goes into the yellow phase. Online learning is offered as an alternative through the district’s teachers on Brightspace or through the Brookville Cyber/Blended School.



Temperature screenings are to be conducted by families before their children leave the house each day. While the district is under the “green” phase, students and staff will be highly encouraged, but not required, to wear face coverings while in the classroom. Students in grades 3-12 and staff will be required to wear facial coverings if the district goes into the yellow phase. Online learning is offered as an alternative through the district’s teachers on Brightspace or through the Brookville Cyber/Blended School. Clarion-Limestone Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 26. Face coverings will be provided by the district and required of all students and staff in hallways while entering and exiting the building and when social distancing is not possible. Students will not report for in-person instruction on Wednesdays.



Masks are required for staff and students while inside the school and while outside when social distancing is not feasible. Masks may be removed when engaged in activities or sitting at least six feet apart. Four options available: in-person instruction, distanced learning, a hybrid of the first two options, or learning through the DASD Virtual Academy. In the situation of entering the yellow or red phase, students will be provided with a combination of in-person and online learning on a rotating schedule. Punxsutawney Area School District – FIRST DAY AUG. 25. Three options are available: Attend school five days a week, attend school in-person three days a week with two days of online instruction or full-time online instruction through the district’s online school, eAcademy. Lunches will be provided in the classroom at both building levels. Elementary students will be in self-contained classrooms. Social distancing will be practiced to the extent possible in instructional and non-instructional settings. Faculty and staff are required to wear face coverings when they are indoors and are encouraged to wear them when they are outside. Students are required to wear face coverings on school transportation and the hallways. Any student who is displaying symptoms of COVID-19 must wear a face covering until they can return home.

