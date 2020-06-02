A look back: PA played huge role in 2016 Election

President Donald Trump answers questions during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(WTAJ) – It was only less than 4 years ago, we had a historic presidential election. The swing state of Pennsylvania was on the front lines. It was an outcome that saw Donald Trump edge out former first lady Hillary Clinton to become the nation’s 45th Commander in Chief.

Looking back, how much of a role did the Keystone State play in President Trump’s election?

The answer is, a lot.

It was as contentious as a campaign as we’ve ever seen before. But the fallout and back and forth between voters is still something being felt today.

The newly elected president stunned many with his victory on that November night in 2016. President-elect Trump calling for unity just minutes after the former Secretary of State called him to concede, still appearing to be a bit in shock herself.

“This is painful and it will be for a long time,” Clinton said.

But how did such a surprising outcome happen? Well, you could look to Pennsylvania, and even more so, Central Pennsylvania to find that answer.

Pennsylvania as always was a big battleground state in 2016. Trump took the state with 49% of the vote (just over 44K total votes). It was the first time, in fact, that Pennsylvania voted for a Republican president since 1988. Trump also took nearly every county here in our viewing area, overwhelmingly, except for a narrow win by Clinton in Centre County. Also, across the state, three counties swung from democratic to republican in voting for Trump. Erie, Luzerne, and Northampton Counties all went red for Trump in 2016.

It’s tough to ignore the impact that voters here in PA had in the 2016 presidential election. In all, President Trump wrapped up 56 of the state’s 67 counties.

He’ll again rely on Pennsylvania in 2020. Whether or not voters come out in support of him again remains to be seen.