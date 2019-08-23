A Fall Like Weekend

Who is ready for Fall weather?! Well, we will get our first real taste of it this weekend. A cold front passed through the region Thursday and Friday and brought of showers and storms. It will clear out and set us up for a nice Fall like weekend.

Saturday: If you like warm afternoons and cool and crisp night, wait no more. The cold front cleared out the humidity and the summer time heat and replaced it with cool and dry air. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s. We will have more sun than clouds throughout the day. Saturday evening will be cool so a light jacket or sweater may be needed. The low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to the lower 50s. It will make for great sleeping weather.

Sunday: The pleasant Fall like weather will continue as high pressure take over the region. The high pressure will keep us mainly clear and cool. The high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. A few high level clouds will pass on by but other than that the sunshine will win on out. Sunday night will still be quite cool. The lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Monday: The cool weather pattern will continue into Monday. The high pressure system will be over Maine at this point. The position of the high pressure plays a major role in our weather. The winds around a High rotate clockwise. This will make our winds come from the south and southeast. The cool moist air over the Atlantic Ocean will be forced over Central PA. Thick clouds normally take over the region and we can not rule out some drizzle. Monday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.