MOUNT UNION, Pa (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon woman is behind bars and facing charges over two switchblades.

It was Tuesday at about 2:30 a.m. when two Mount Union police officers spotted Jill Adley getting into a Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot of the Sheetz store at South Jefferson and West Academia streets, according to the charges.

Knowing Adley had active warrants out of Juniata County, the officers pulled over the Jeep for an improper muffler. The two officers dealt with Adley before, on another traffic stop where she had given a false name, so when they asked her name Tuesday morning and she responded with the name, “Jill Buie,” the officers had Huntingdon County 911 run Adley’s real name through the system to confirm there were warrants for her arrest in Juniata County.

When confronted with the fact the officers knew her real name and she had tried to give them a fake name before, Adley said she had four false names she uses, police noted in the charges.

Police said Adley had two switchblades on her when she was arrested – one was a Confederate flag switchblade and the other was red with a cross on it.

Adley was charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing a prohibited weapon and false identification to law enforcement. Bail was set at $50,000 cash and she remains in Huntingdon County Jail.