We cool down drastically this evening with temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 40s with mostly clear skies. We’ll have a chilly start to Sunday morning, but temperatures will rise into the low 70s throughout the day. Skies will remain mostly sunny

Monday we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. There is a chance of a passing shower on Monday evening.

Tuesday marks the first official day of summer! No better way to celebrate than with the heat returning. Highs will be back in the 80s on Tuesday and humidity will start to rise again. There is a chance of stray showers on Tuesday and storms Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Temperatures remain in the 80s for the remainder of the week with high humidity.