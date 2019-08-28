A woman was struck by a car around 7:30am Wednesday morning in Millcreek. It happened in the 3800 block of West 12th Street. West Lake Fire Department crews responded to the scene for reports of a 34 year-old woman who had been struck by a car. Reports from the scene indicate that her injuries were minor. Now word on if the driver who struck her will be facing any charges at this time.
Woman struck by car on West 12th Street in Millcreek
A woman was struck by a car around 7:30am Wednesday morning in Millcreek. It happened in the 3800 block of West 12th Street. West Lake Fire Department crews responded to the scene for reports of a 34 year-old woman who had been struck by a car. Reports from the scene indicate that her injuries were minor. Now word on if the driver who struck her will be facing any charges at this time.