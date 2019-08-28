Woman struck by car on West 12th Street in Millcreek

MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission reports that summer travel is up 1.5 percent over last summer, and 3.6 million motorists are expected to travel the Turnpike this upcoming holiday weekend.

“Family travel will be winding down as our kids head back to school and we settle into our fall routines,” said Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “However, many are taking one last trip before saying goodbye to summer. Planning ahead and avoiding distracted or drowsy driving can make all the difference as we will see an upsurge in traffic on the Turnpike over the next few days.”