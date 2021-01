BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A building in Blair County could see new life as local officials hope a century-old structure will be sold and restored.



Located near downtown Altoona, the property used to be a YMCA back in 1992. After that, the building was vacant for five years until KNY Family Fitness center opened up in 1998. KNY Family Fitness went out of business in 2019.





The five-story building has a basketball court, exercise room and a pool. The property is scheduled to sell on March 10.