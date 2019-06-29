Man arrested after a traffic stop leads to narcotics in his hotel room

Photo courtesy of the Altoona Police Department/Facebook

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department and Pennsylvania State Troopers seized a copious amount of drugs from a man’s hotel room Thursday.

Saturation Detail was being conducted by state and local police in Altoona when Corporal Tom Snyder and Patrolman Caleb Nixon conducted a routine traffic stop on a rental car driven by Jimmere Elo-Dockery at 700 Chestnut Avenue.

Elo-Dockery exited the car and fled on foot after a brief struggle with officers. He was additionally pursued and taken into custody.

The arrest resulted in a search of Elo-Dockery’s hotel room. Trooper Aaron Tiracorda and K-9 Tom responded to the scene where K-9 Tom alerted to the odor of narcotics.

A search warrant was then obtained. Officers found around 14.1 ounces of cocaine and four ounces of methamphetamine. Ecstasy, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $11,760 in cash was also seized.

Elo-Dockery was charged with Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activity, Escape, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and summary traffic violations.

Pictured above Trooper Tiracorda and K-9 Tom from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop G Rockview Barracks.

Over the years, Trooper Tiracorda and K-9 Tom have assisted the Altoona Police Department with numerous Saturation Details. K-9 Tom is 9 years old and will be retiring from service on July 12.