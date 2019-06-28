Altoona hazardous waste collection

ALTOONA (WTAJ) — Altoona is holding their annual household hazardous waste collection event again next month.

The collection will be held July 12 from noon to 5 P.M and July 13 from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

You can bring materials like pesticides, weed killers, pool chemicals, household cleaners, and oil based paints.

These materials should not be thrown away with your common household trash and they should also not be dumped down the drain.

The cost is $15 per car trunk-load with an additional charge of $.50/lb. for all paints.

Material from businesses will not be collected without a pre-registration appointment.

Volunteers are welcome and should contact the IRC.

Acceptable items are: aerosols, antifreeze, automotive batteries, corrosive acids and bases, flammable liquids, solids and adhesives, fluorescent light bulbs, garden chemicals, herbicides, fungicides, pesticides, used motor oil, oil-based paints, oil filters, paint solvents, organic peroxides, oxidizing liquids and solids, poisonous liquids and solids, pool chemicals, PCB ballast and capacitors, reactive and non-reactive chemicals and indeterminate chemicals.

No other items will be accepted at this event.

No electronics, medications, or alkaline batteries will be accepted.

Small businesses are invited to register for the event by June 28, 2019.

If you have questions, or would like to register please call 942-7472 or email kpope@ircenvironment.org.