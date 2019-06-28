Documents reveal Hussle, Holder had civil conversation before Hussle’s death

(CNN) — Grand Jury testimony reveals that a conversation about snitching happened before the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

On Thursday, a judge ordered transcripts from a Grand Jury hearing be unsealed and released.

The transcripts contain testimony from at least two witnesses about a conversation between Hussle and Eric Holder, who is accused of killing Hussle and injuring two other people.

The witnesses testified that Holder asked Hussle whether he had ever cooperated with police, but they said the conversation wasn’t intense or belligerent.

Hussle, an award-winning hip-hop artist and philanthropist, was shot at least 10 times on March 31, 2019.

29-year-old Eric Holder is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.