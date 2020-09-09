931 new COVID-19 cases reported, 203 in our central region on Sept. 9

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 931 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing state totals to 141,290.

Currently, 1,625,640 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 14 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 7,805.

Of the 141,290 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 82% of Pennsylvanians have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 3,081 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region. Our region shows 203 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

A majority of the spike in Centre County has likely come from Penn State University through their student and staff testing on their dashboard. We are continuing to investigate this spike.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 11% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 66 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 35 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 40 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 27 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 22 percent of cases so far in September; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,499 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,630 cases among employees, for a total of 26,129 at 948 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,262 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 9,945 of our total cases are among health care workers.