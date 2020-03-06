91-year-old man works out every day

ST. MARYS, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 91-year-old St. Marys man makes it a point to work out every day.

“I just make this part of my life,” Ray Nero said. “What’s an hour a day? Nothing. You sit around watching some stupid movie!”

Most people know Nero by name at the gym. After all, he’s the oldest member at the Anytime Fitness in his area.

“There’s nothing better than you’re sitting at home on a boring afternoon to come up here,” Nero explained. “This will pep you right up. It changes your whole outlook.”

Nero has always made it a point to exercise his entire life.

He once rode his bike to Erie and has a pipe dream to bike more than 1,000 miles to Key West, Florida.

“Life is nice,” Nero told us. “You have to take good care of yourself and your greatest wealth is your health.”

Nero is always up for something new.

He just recently got a personal trainer to build up muscle and improve his overall strength. He also decided to try out boxing.

“Even at his age he is still open to trying new things,” Cody Anderson, Ray’s personal trainer, said. “He has incorporated strength training in his routine and even tried boxing. He has never done it before and he just latches right on to it.”

Nero knows if you keep moving, you will never slow down.

“You can’t visualize how good you feel when you go home,” Nero said. “You get tired, but it’s a nice tired and you’re more alert, you’re sharper.”

Nero will turn 92-years-old in August.