BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- Pennsylvania State Police say a 9 year old boy on an ATV was struck and killed by a passing vehicle on Plank Road in Hopewell Township, Bedford County today. The crash happened just before 11:30am on Saturday after the ATV was exiting from a driveway. According to the police report, the boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Stay with WTAJ News both on-air and online for any updates.