9 firefighters treated for heat exhaustion battling blaze

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Officials say nine firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and six transported to a hospital for treatment while fighting a Pennsylvania house fire in sweltering conditions.

The Strinestown Fire Company said all of the firefighters were released and were home recovering by the time Saturday’s Conewago Township blaze was extinguished.

Fire crews were called to the scene at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday and didn’t leave the scene until 7:40 p.m. Saturday, the fire company said on its Facebook page.

About 15 fire crews assisted. WPMT-TV reported that no one was home at the time of the fire, which left the York County home a complete loss.