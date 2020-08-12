849 new COVID-19 cases reported, 21 more in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 849 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing state totals to 121,130.

Currently, 1,271,976 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 33 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 7,385.

Of the 121,130 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 78% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 1,934 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region. Our region shows 21 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education jointly recommended that Pre-K–12 school and recreational youth sports be postponed until at least Jan. 1, 2021.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in August;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in August;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in August; and

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,119 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,186 cases among employees, for a total of 24,305 at 887 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,012 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 8,749 of our total cases are amongst health care workers.