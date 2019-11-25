82-year-old weight lifter beats up burglar with table

ROCHESTER, NY (CNN) — A crowd gathered around 82-year-old Willie Murphy at the Maplewood YMCA in Rochester New York. All of them captivated as Murphy shares the story of what she experienced Thursday night.

A man knocked on the door to her home. He was yelling that he was sick and needed an ambulance. Murphy said she called the police -but didn’t let the man inside.

“I hear a loud noise and I am saying to myself- ‘what the heck was that? The young man is in my home- broke the door,” Murphy said.

She tried not to panic. After all, she spends most of her days lifting weights.

When the man came into her home, she says she grabbed a nearby table.

“I took that table, and I went to work on him. And guess what? The table broke, and when he’s down, I’m jumping on him,” Murphy said.

When officers arrived minutes later — it wasn’t Murphy who needed medical attention.

The suspect, who police say was intoxicated, was taken to the hospital.

Murphy said that she is not pressing charges.