814cast: The Return of Humidity

The past couple of days have been quite beautiful! The afternoon have been warm but comfortable. Unfortunately, that is going to change. The summer time heat and the humidity will return to Central PA.

The summertime heat and humidity will return Thursday. The dew point temperatures will climb into the 60s and when they are in the 60s it becomes Quite humid. The past couple of days the dew point temperatures have been in the 40s and 50s. To learn more about humidity and dew point temperatures click here.

If you need to get any yard work done this week Wednesday and Thursday morning will be the best times to get them done. Thursday afternoon and Friday will be warm and humid. There will also be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.